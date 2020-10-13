1/1
Albert Leon Smith
Albert Leon "Bud" Smith, 92, od Foxville, MD, passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Doey's House in Hagerstown, MD.

Born September 11, 1928 in Foxville, he was the son of the late Lester A. and Maude M. (Lewis) Smith.

He was a veteran of the Korean War serving in the United States Army.

He retired from Thurmont Shoe Factory.

He was preceded in death by one sister, Betty Seiss and her husband Orville and a special friend, Jeri Butts.

A graveside service will be held Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 11:00am at Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery, Foxville, MD, with Pastor Ronald Kurtz officiating. There will be no viewing.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in memory of Albert Smith to Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church 14110 Stottlemyer Rd. Smithsburg, MD, 21783.

Arrangements were made by J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, MD, and online condolences may be offered at www.jldavisfh.com.

Published in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
