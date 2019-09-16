|
|
Mr. Albert Lee Luhn, 87, of Frederick, passed away on September 14, 2019 at Frederick Memorial Hospital. He was the husband of the late Betty Luhn, who passed in June 2012.
Born in Frederick, Albert was the son of the late Robert C. and Ruth Marie Luhn. He enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and served in Korea during the Korean War. Mr. Luhn was a carpenter by trade and retired as supervisor for Madison Management. He loved hunting, fishing and crabbing, attending fairs and carnivals, and trips to amusement parks and the beach.
In addition to his loving wife, Betty, Mr. Luhn was preceded in death by his brother, Austin, and a granddaughter, Shannon Nicole Hann. He is survived by two children, Robert Luhn (Karen) and Sherri Luhn; granddaughters, Heather Lemley, Krystal Fahey (Tom), and Brittany Luhn; great-grandchildren, Brooke and Logan Lemley, Natalia and Nikolai Hann-Ogilvie, Karter and Kira Keeney, and Jackson Fahey; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and other relatives. He will also be sorely missed by his dog, Princess the Pug.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 19th from 6 - 8 PM at the Resthaven Funeral Home, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Hwy. in Frederick, where a funeral service will begin at 11:00 AM on Friday, September 20th. Interment with military honors will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Floral tributes are welcome.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Sept. 16 to Sept. 18, 2019