Albert Richard (Dick) Goulet passed away on July 30, 2019 after a long illness. Most recently a resident of Damascus, MD, Dick lived most of his 92 years in New Hampshire, where he raised a family with his beloved wife of forty-five years, Theresa Loraine Goulet (nee Gilbert), who passed away on December 18, 1996.
He is survived their by his daughters, Donna Lamos of Bristol, New Hampshire and Denise Goulet of Damascus, Maryland, five grandchildren, Lucas Lamos of Bristol, New Hampshire, Stephanie Boisselle of Belmont, New Hampshire, Jesse Shipley of Damascus, Maryland, Emily Shipley of Tampa, Florida and Hannah Shipley of Escondido, California, and three great grandchildren, Cerrissa Lamos of Concord, New Hampshire and Brice and Lucy Boisselle of Belmont, New Hampshire.
Dick joined the United States Navy immediately after his 18th birthday toward the end of World War II and was a gunner on the Lake Champlain on which he helped bring the troops home from Europe. He started his long career with Public Service Company of New Hampshire shortly thereafter as a lineman. After receiving his Associates Degree in electrical engineering from Lowell Technological Institute in Lowell, Massachusetts, he quickly moved up to Electrical Distribution System engineer, and then District Office Manager in Bristol, New Hampshire. After his retirement, he worked for the City of Laconia, New Hampshire as a building inspector.
Dick was a kind, compassionate and loving man who lived his life in service to others - family, friend or stranger. He served for many years with the Knights of Columbus, reaching the position of Grand Knight. He also was a member of the Lion's Club, providing years of service in collecting used eyeglasses for those in need and in dedication to other service projects. He was active most of his life and played softball in two Montgomery County Maryland senior softball leagues, while also competing at the National level in senior Olympic softball tournaments around the US, winning championships in the over 75 and over 80 brackets. He also bowled in two different bowling leagues in Rockville and Gaithersburg Maryland. He was living with his daughter and son-in-law and several grandchildren at the time of his passing.
A memorial mass will be held in his honor at St. Paul's Catholic Church, 9250 Damascus Road, Damascus Maryland 20872 on Monday, August 5, 2019 at 11 am. Those wishing to visit with the family in advance may do so at the church starting at 10 am.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Montgomery Hospice, 1355 Piccard Drive, Suite 100, Rockville, Maryland 20850. Donations also may be made on-line at https://www.montgomeryhospice.org/donate-support/donate-now.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019