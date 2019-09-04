|
Alex Joseph Sabo Jr., 85, passed away peacefully at home in Frederick on September 1, 2019. He was born to Hungarian parents, Alex Joseph Sabo Sr. and Helen Sabo on July 26, 1934 in Martins Ferry, OH. Mr. Sabo was also known to his family by his Hungarian name, Shondor.
Mr. Sabo served in both the Army and Navy and was a Korean War Veteran. After finishing his military service, he migrated to Frederick, MD. He made his career as a computer operator at N.I.H. in Bethesda for nearly 30 years.
Mr. Sabo married his beloved wife, Ruth L. Sabo who preceded him in death on June 7, 1968. Together, they adopted three daughters: Erin L. (Sabo) Jackson, Mary C. Farley, and Sarah C. Sabo.
In addition to his cherished daughters, Mr. Sabo is leaving behind 16 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, a nephew James E. Sabo Jr., a niece Debra A. Walter, a great niece Melissa Orem, and a great nephew Ron Brady.
Mr. Sabo was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, and his brother James Edward Sabo Sr.
The family of Alex J. Sabo Jr. would like to thank Hospice of Frederick for their care and dedication during Mr. Sabo's final weeks.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019