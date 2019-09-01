|
Alex James Nagy, 60, of Knoxville, Maryland, passed from this life on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at his home in Knoxville, MD. He was the beloved husband of Gail Nagy for 15 years.
Born on July 17, 1959, in East Stroudsburg, PA, he was the son of Arlene R. (Repsher) Nagy of Harpers Ferry, WV and the late Albert L. Nagy, Sr.
Alex was avid outdoorsman that enjoyed hunting and trout fishing. He was a motorcycle enthusiast. Alex could always be found in his garage repairing anything and everything. His garage was open to everyone 24/7. At Christmas time he kept a family tradition going with his love of candy making. Alex was a caregiver of all he knew and loved and will be sorely missed.
In addition to his wife he is survived by his three children Heather Bischoff, Erin James and husband Andrew and Alex James Nagy, II; grandchildren Andrew Curtis Bischoff, Addison Grace and Kenadie Faith James and Alexia Jane Nagy; brother Albert L. Nagy, Jr. and wife Penelope. He will also be remembered by numerous life long friends he considered family.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm and 6:00pm to 8:00pm on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Stauffer Funeral Homes, P.A. (Brunswick), 1100 North Maple Avenue in Brunswick, MD.
A celebration of Alex's life journey will take place at 11:00 am on Friday, September 6, 2019, at Brownsville Church of the Brethren, 1911 Rohrersville Road in Knoxville, MD. Rev. Alan M. Smith will officiate.
Memorial donations may be made to either Brownsville Church of the Brethren or , .
Interment will be private.
