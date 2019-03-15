Resources More Obituaries for Alice Adams Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Alice Anderson Adams

Obituary Condolences Flowers Alice Anderson Adams, Ph.D., born Alice Virginia Anderson on October 29, 1926 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, to Howard Lessing Anderson and Lillian Hart, died on February 16, 2019 in Frederick, Maryland, due to complications from pneumonia.



Alice attended Central High School in Oklahoma City and earned a B.F.A in Fine Art (1948) and a Ph.D. in Psychology (1959) both from the University of Oklahoma in Norman, Oklahoma. She was committed throughout her life to the principles of democracy and justice. As a student, Alice organized a protest to help get the first African American student admitted to the University of Oklahoma. It was in Norman where she met her husband Thomas William Adams (Tom), who also earned a Ph.D. at the University of Oklahoma (Political Science) and with whom she bore her two children, Angela and Anthony. The marriage ended in divorce.



After post-doctoral work in both Bakersfield, California and Raleigh, North Carolina as well as the Enid State School in Enid, Oklahoma and the Central State Griffin Memorial Hospital in Norman, Alice moved with Tom to Arlington, Virginia, where they married in 1962. In Washington, D.C., Alice served as Director of the Children's Program at Area C Community Mental Health Center and subsequently as Director of the Psychology Training Program, Department of Psychiatry at National Children's Hospital. In 1976, Alice moved to Frederick, Maryland where she first worked as a psychotherapist specializing in children and families at Brook Lane. In 1979, she co-founded Psychotherapy Services Associates with colleagues Ann Adams, Denny McGihon, and Nelson Zahler. Alice retired in 2000 after more than forty years in practice, during which time her skill and compassion as a psychotherapist touched so many lives.



Active in the Frederick community, Alice was a member of the Frederick Presbyterian Church and later Evangelical Reformed United Church of Christ where she sang in both church choirs. A devotee of opera, classical music, dance and the visual arts throughout her life, Alice served on the board of directors of the Frederick Arts Council and was a sponsor of The Shakespeare Project. A dedicated supporter of the Democratic Party, Alice worked as a precinct captain through which her years of activism brought many new voters and volunteers into the political process. In 2010, she was honored as Frederick Democratic Woman of the Year.



Alice is survived by her two children, Angela Anderson Adams of Arlington, Virginia and Anthony Gordon Adams of Zurich, Switzerland, and grandsons Kyle Anderson Griffin of Salt Lake City, Utah and Leo Uzar Flanagan of Arlington, Virginia.