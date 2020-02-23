The Frederick News-Post Obituaries
Services
Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home
31 E Main St
Middletown, MD 21769
(301) 371-6070
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
1:00 PM
Harmony Church of the Brethren
3924 Brethren Church Rd
, Myersville, MD
View Map
Alice Carpenter


1943 - 2020
Alice Carpenter Obituary
Alice Virginia 'Ginny" Carpenter, 76, Boonsboro, died Thursday , February20, 2020 at Fahrney-Keedy Memorial Home in Boonsboro and had resided with her granddaughter Kasey (Brian) DeGrange and their children Jhared, Brian Jr. and Logan prior to

her nursing home stay.

Born in Harmony on October 20, 1943 she was a daughter of the late Daniel H. and Mary Alice Stull Wolfe. She was a member of the Harmony Church of the Brethren, Myersville and had been employed in customer service with Rouzahn's and Ames Stores.

She is survived by her two children Lorrie (Tony) DiGennaro, Summit Point, WV and Marshall (Anna) Carpenter, Brunswick, twelve grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren, siblings, Caroyln (John) Riggs, Keymar, Regina "Johnnie" Norman Trump of Frederick, Hope (Calvin) Horseman, Middletown, Betty (

Richard) Riggs of Keymar, Ellen Kline, Middletown

She is also survived by a special cousin Louise Parsons and a special friend and caregiver Jessica Weaver.

She preceded in death by siblings Henry Wolfe, Cora (Ed) Butts, and Diane Wolfe.

Funeral services will be held 1 PM on Tuesday February 25 from the Harmony Church of the Brethren, 3924 Brethren Church Rd., Myersville. Rev. Tim may will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the church service. Interment will be made in the Harmony church of the Brethren Cemetery, Myersville.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Washington Co., 747 Northern Ave., Hagerstown.

Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, Middletown is in charge of arrangements.

Guestbook at DBThompsonfuneralhome.com
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020
