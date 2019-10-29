Home

Alice Foland

Alice Marion Foland, 85, of Frederick, passed away on October 29, 2019 at Citizens Care and Rehabilitation Center. She was the wife of the late Roger E. Foland, who died in February, 2006.

Born in Howard County, Alice was the daughter of the late Edward and Thelma Selby. In addition to her loving husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Barbara Ann Cole. She is survived by her son-in-law, Robert Cole, Jr.; grandsons, Robert Cole III and Jason Cole; a great-grandson, Liam Xavier Cole; and several other relatives and friends.

Private interment will take place in the Veterans Garden of Honor II at Resthaven.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2019
