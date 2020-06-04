Alice Hipkins, aka "Flo", of Myersville, passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at her home. She was the beloved wife of 47 years to Thomas Hipkins, Sr. Alice, the daughter of the late Robert Maybush and Thelma (Printz) Maybush was born on February 27, 1952 in Frederick.
In addition to her husband she is survived by children: Samantha German husband Roger, Christine Smith husband Christopher, Thomas Hipkins Jr. wife Crystal and a very special nephew Jody Maybush; 6 grandchildren; Emma Bedford, Allie German, Austin Hipkins, Mason Hipkins, Riley Smith, and Landon Hipkins; a great-nephew whom she was extremely proud of Staff Sgt Nickolas Maybush, who is currently serving over seas with the United States Marine Corp and a great-niece Brianna Maybush; A brother Kirby Maybush and a sister Dorothy Maybush; and her dear friend Linda Canale. She was preceded in death by a brother Robert Maybush, and a sister, Trudy Ann Coleman.
Alice graduated from Linganore High School in 1971. Prior to her marriage, she was employed by the Pure Oil Truck Stop, where she met her husband, Tommy. Once her children entered school, she reentered the work force. Her career path took her towards helping the children and the physically and mentally challenged people by working in a school cafeteria, working at the Jeannie Bussard Center and finally as a School Health Tech. She was a dedicated and active member of the fire service, for over 30 years starting out in the Ladies Auxiliary with Hyattstown Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department. She then joined the Urbana Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department and began taking classes to become an EMT and Firefighter for the Urbana community. For her time spent in the fire service, she was awarded the rank of Rescue Lieutenant and Rescue Captain of the Urbana Volunteer Fire & Rescue Squad for many years. Alice was awarded many recognitions by the Frederick County Fire and Recue Department. Her highest honors were being inducted into the Frederick County Fire Rescue Hall of Fame and the Frederick County Fire/Rescue Heart of a Volunteer. Alice was an active member of the Wesley Chapel Methodist Church.
The family will receive friends and family on Sunday, June 7th from 2:00 to 5:00 PM at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick. Due to the pandemic an outdoor funeral service will be held on Monday, June 8th at 11:00 am at Urbana Volunteer Fire And Rescue Company, 3602 Urbana Pike, Urbana, so all her friends and family can participate as they feel comfortable. Rev. Sandi Phillips officiating. Interment will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Urbana Volunteer Fire And Rescue Company (www.urbanavfd.com), or to Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, 3519 Urbana Pike, Frederick, MD, 21704.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at www.StaufferFuneralHome.com
Published in The Frederick News-Post from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.