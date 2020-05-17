Alice "Hap" Keeney, 91 of Frederick, MD passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020. She died peacefully in her bed at home with her daughter Sherry Ryan by her side.
Born June 25, 1928 in Frederick. She was preceded in death by her husband Adam "Pete" Keeney, mother Elsie Fogle and father George Devilbiss Sr., brothers George Devilbiss Jr., James Devilbiss and sister Ruth Devilbiss.
She is survived by her daughter Sherry Ryan, grandson Joshua Hart, great grandson Frank Hart of Frederick, many nieces, nephews and friends.
Hap enjoyed celebrating good times with family and friends and was an avid bowler. She worked at Sagners Clothing factory in manufacturing for 25 years where she made many lifelong friends. Hap delivered pharmaceuticals afterwards until her retirement.
Services will be held at Stauffer Funeral Home for immediate family only with burial at Mount Olivet Cemetery to follow.
Donations can be made to Hospice of Frederick County in her name.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com
Published in The Frederick News-Post from May 17 to May 18, 2020.