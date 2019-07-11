Home

Molesworth-Williams P.A. Funeral Home
26401 Ridge Road
Damascus, MD 20872
(301) 253-2138
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
St. Paul's Catholic Church
9250 Damascus Road
Damascus, MD
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul's Catholic Church
9250 Damascus Road
Damascus, MD
Alice L. Dove

Alice L. Dove Obituary
Mrs. Alice Leonard Dove, 75, of Damascus, Md, died Saturday July 6, 2019, at Country Meadows, Frederick, Md.

She was the beloved wife of the late John Charles Dove; mother of Matt Dove & wife Elena; and Michelle Dove; sister of Robert Leonard and wife Larraine; and the late John Leonard; and five grandchildren.

Friends may call 7-9 p.m. Monday, July 15, at St. Paul's Catholic Church, 9250 Damascus Road, Damascus, Md 20872, where a Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Tuesday, July 16, at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in All Souls Cemetery, Germantown, Md.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.molesworthwilliams.com
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from July 11 to July 12, 2019
