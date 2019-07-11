|
Mrs. Alice Leonard Dove, 75, of Damascus, Md, died Saturday July 6, 2019, at Country Meadows, Frederick, Md.
She was the beloved wife of the late John Charles Dove; mother of Matt Dove & wife Elena; and Michelle Dove; sister of Robert Leonard and wife Larraine; and the late John Leonard; and five grandchildren.
Friends may call 7-9 p.m. Monday, July 15, at St. Paul's Catholic Church, 9250 Damascus Road, Damascus, Md 20872, where a Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Tuesday, July 16, at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in All Souls Cemetery, Germantown, Md.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.molesworthwilliams.com
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from July 11 to July 12, 2019