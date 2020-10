Alice Marie Kleinfeld, 94, of Frederick, passed Monday, September 14, 2020 at the Record Street Home. Born May 24, 1926 in Farmingdale, New York to the late Henry N. and Emilie C. (nee Harbach) Rowehl.Alice graduated from City Hospital School of Nursing in New York. She would go on to work as a registered nurse in New York, Maryland, and Maine. After retiring she opened the Home Health Care Store in Rockland, Maine. She was the President of the Mid-Coast Chapter American Cancer Society . Alice would also go on to become the founding president of the Knox County (Maine) Business and Professional Women's organization.She relocated to Adamstown, MD in 1996. Alice was a member of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Frederick where she would volunteer as an office staff member for several years.Alice is survived by her children; Emil Kleinfeld of Picayune, MS, and Anna Remsberg of Sidney, OH, grandchildren; Shannon Kleinfeld of Picayune, MS, and Christopher Williams of Leesburg, VA, great-granddaughter Isabella Kleinfeld of Picayune, MS, brother-in-law Fred Berg of Cushing, ME, sister-in-law Carol Rowehl of Colonie, NY, thirteen nieces and nephews, and several dear friends. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by three brothers, three sisters, her son-In-law Garry Remsberg, Sr., one niece, and three nephews.A Celebration of Life service will be held via Zoom on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 7pm led by Rev. Carl Gregg of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Frederick. A link will be made available on the church's website (www. frederickuu.org Memorial donations may be made in Alice's name to the Record Street Home, 115 Record Street, Frederick, MD 21701.Online condolences can be made at www.KeeneyBasford.com