It is with a heavy heart that the family of Alice Key wishes to inform her friends of her passing. Alice Marie Key, 68, originally from Urbana, Maryland, died peacefully on November 13th surrounded by her loving family. Alice was a longtime resident of Germantown, Maryland and devoted daughter, sister, Playmommie, and friend. A graduate of St John's Literary Institute class of 1970, she worked at Geico Insurance until her retirement. She spent her retirement days reading, working in her garden, volunteering, and bringing happiness to everyone she met. A gathering of family and friends will take place in the spring to celebrate Alice's life. Details of the event are posted on Bonnie Key's Facebook page - https://www.facebook.com/events/3170140566393774/permalink/3170399586367872?sfns=mo In the meantime, to honor Alice, random acts of kindness always brought joy to her heart.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019