|
|
Alice May Hinkle, 80, of Thurmont, MD, died December 26, 2019, at Commonwealth Senior Living in Hagerstown, MD after a very tenacious battle with Alzheimer's. She was the loving and devoted wife of Lacy Melvin Hinkle, Sr. for 47 years, who preceded her in death May 23, 2005.
Born on April 24, 1939 in Bethesda, MD, to the late Stuart E. Trigger, Sr. and Frances M. (Broadhurst) Trigger.
She grew up in Washington Grove, Maryland and attended Frostburg University in Frostburg, MD. She spent her time working the family farm with her brother where she developed a love for horses, cats, and dogs. She married the love of her life on December 5, 1958 and went on to become the mother to four rambunctious children. She had a beautiful singing voice and was a member of various churches throughout her life. She was a valued employee of GEICO Insurance Company and retired after 45 years of dedicated service and spent her time doing the things she enjoyed. She loved spending time with her family and friends, attending church and singing in the choir, teaching Sunday school, gardening, shopping, and crossword puzzles. She was a wonderful wife and nurturing mother and her eternal strength, determination, and courage will live on in her children.
Survived by her son, Ralph "Frank" Hinkle and wife Lisa of New Market, two daughters, Cathleen F. Munday and husband Stanley of Thurmont, MD, and Susan S. Watts of Hagerstown, MD; grandchildren, Heather Fiore and husband Mike, Rachel Kennelly, William Styles and wife Michelle, Jennifer Toms and husband Michael, Lindsay Hinkle, and Sarah Watts; and several great-grandchildren and one on the way.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Stuart E. Trigger, Jr., and a son, Lacy M. Hinkle, Jr.
The family will receive friends at Stauffer's Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD, 21702, 301-663-1690, on January 3, 2020 from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 to 9:00 p.m.
Funeral services will be held on January 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the St. John's Lutheran Church, 15 N. Church Street, Thurmont, MD, with Pastor Robert Day officiating.
Interment will be at Blue Ridge Cemetery, Thurmont, MD.
The family requests that memorials be made in memory of Alice May to the .
Expressions of sympathy may be offered at StaufferFuneralHome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019