Allan Light
1950 - 2020
Allan Light, 70, passed on to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at Penn State Hershey Medical Center.

He was born March 9, 1950 in Appalachia, VA, the son of the late Jack and Ellen Light of Hiltons, VA.



He graduated from Richard Montgomery High School in Rockville in 1968. He retired from Montgomery County Public Schools in 2016 as a Gas Technician Specialist. He loved worshipping the Lord and bluegrass gospel music. He also loved going fishing, the outdoors, and spending time with his grandkids.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Charlotte Light of Biglerville, PA; daughter Melissa Shade and her husband Greg of Inwood, WV; son Jeremiah Light and his wife Michelle of Orrtanna, PA; 2 brothers Frank and Steve Light; 1 sister Patricia Green; 5 grand-children Shawna, Kody, Hank, Quinn, and Jack; 6 great-grandchildren Shiloh, Mason, Adelyn, Gannon, River, and Kensley. He was predeceased by a brother, Jerry Light.

Viewing to be held Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at 10 a.m., at the Boonsboro Family Worship Center,

7605 Old National Pike Boonsboro, MD 21713. Funeral services will follow after at the church. Burial will be at the St. Paul Methodist Church in Laytonsville, MD. Due to COVID restrictions if you plan to attend please wear a face covering and maintain a social distance.



In lieu of flowers, memorials or donations can be made to the Boonsboro Family Worship Center, 7605 Old National Pike, Boonsboro, MD 21713, Mt. Lebanon Fellowship Church, 8115 Damascus Rd., Damascus, MD 20872, or The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website at: www.molesworthwilliams.com

Published in The Frederick News-Post from Sep. 25 to Sep. 26, 2020.
