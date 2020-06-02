Allen Bryant Converse, (Bryant), formally of Baltimore, Maryland passed from this life peacefully May 26, 2020, aged 68 at the Kline Hospice House in Mount Airy, Maryland.Bryant was born in Frederick, Maryland, the son of John L. Converse and Ruth Bodine Converse (Both Deceased). He was also predeceased by his only brother, John L. Converse in 2017.Before moving to Baltimore, Bryant played double bass in New York with the Metropolitan Opera. An unexpected illness forced him to retire well before his prime. He never lost his love for the music and Baltimore provided him with many outlets. He lived in various locations in midtown Baltimore, and he studied music at the Peabody Conservatory in Mount Vernon where he was a regular at the popular Peabody bookstore. On any given day whether rain or shine, you could see Bryant walking the many tree lined streets of Mt. Vernon in his now infamous London Fog trench coat and old wooden cane. He will be missed for his unique personality, witty charm and most of all, his amazing knowledge of music.His various jobs included working at the record store in Mt. Vernon as a classical music expert as well as building management at the Cokesbury building across from the Walters Art Gallery. Bryant taught double bass to students at the Peabody three days a week. Between his day job and private lessons, Bryant was able to do quite well for himself. His passion for Mozart and Handel were unprecedented. He loved his day trips to Princeton, New Jersey to shop for records and browse the antique shops.Bryant was very quiet and kind and when he did speak...you listened because it was usually something honest and meaningful. One of his greatest passions was to talk about Fritz Reiner, a Hungarian conductor and distant relative on his Mother's side. He loved shopping on ebay for anything about Mr. Reiner; photos, music which he conducted and autographed memorabilia.Bryant never married. His one true love was his feline Topaz, a beautiful cat he was devoted to. She stayed by his side to the end. He was the last member of his immediate family however is survived by several cousins.Bryant enjoyed his many friendships as well as caring for the courtyard at his condo at The Rows Condominiums where he will be missed by his wonderful neighbors.During Bryant's last days, he never wavered from hope to celebrate yet another Christmas Eve ritual he loved... reading to his "adoptive grandkids" who so eloquently called him "Mr. Gramps", the story was always, "Twas The Night Before Christmas" and it was before Christmas Eve dinner at his dear friend Trip Burch's home in Tuscany Canterbury.. a small neighborhood near the Johns Hopkins University Campus. He spoke often that he would be there for Christmas Eve and "Don't dare give away my chair by the fire to anyone!" "This year, he will be there in spirit, which is enough for me" said Trip. God Bless and RIP Bryant.