Allen Leroy Long, 76, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away peacefully at his home.
Born February 4th, 1944 on his family farm in Thurmont, MD, he was the son of the late Roy A. Long and Dorothy E. (Stambaugh) Long. He was a 1962 graduate of Thurmont High School. He was of the Christian faith and attended Church of the Holy Trinity in Hagerstown, MD.
He was a proud, multi-retired truck driver with over forty years and many miles of experience. He was employed by Ryder PIE, Preston and New England Motor Freight to name a few. He was also a Teamster member. Allen was also the owner of A.L. Long & Sons, Inc. excavating business.
Allen enjoyed cooking on the grill and his very large collection of model trains. He most cherished all of the time he spent with his grandchildren and wife. He treasured his family and was a very generous, loving and loyal man. His laughter, compassion and love of life will be deeply missed.
Allen Is survived by his loving wife of 13 years, Sandy, at home; one son, Donald A. Long of Clear Spring, MD; one stepson, Matthew Harbaugh and wife, Amy of Forest Hill, MD; one stepdaughter, Valarie Harbaugh and companion, Joshua Van Houten of Skykesville, MD; eight grandchildren, Jessica Barr and husband, Eric; Kattie Long and fiance, John Shepherd; Jacob Long and companion; Morgan Koester; Brittany Long and companion, Aaron Shroyer; Tyler Long, Hunter Harbaugh, Mason Harbaugh and Logan Van Houten; five great-grandchildren, Alivia, Layla, Owen, Payton and Ella; two sisters, Shirley Lynn and husband, Albert; Susan Brice and husband Larry; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved son, Mark Allen Long.
A committal service will take place on Sunday, August 16th at 11am at Resthaven Memorial Gardens at 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway, Frederick, MD 21701. A memorial service will follow the committal at Thurmont Park at 11 S. Altamont Ave., Thurmont, MD 21788. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or Shriners Hospitals
.