Allen Curtis Wetzel, 71, of Frederick, passed from this life on Thursday, November 7 at Frederick Memorial Hospital. He was the husband of Carolyn Wetzel. Born on April 9, 1948, in Frederick, he was the son of Carroll Ruffert Wetzel and Bertha Marie (Bagent) Whipp.
Mr. Wetzel retired as a superintendent with Pan Tech Construction. He was a member of Fraternal Order of Eagles #1067, AMVETS Post 2, Redmen Chippewa Tribe 19 and American Legion Post #282. The family would like to give special thanks for the care and help provided by the nurses and staff from FMH station 2C as well as a very special thanks to his brother Bruce Wetzel and friend Wayne Fritz for being there.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Jason Wetzel and wife Ann; granddaughters: Ashley and Amanda Wetzel; a sister, Janet Collins and husband Robert of North Carolina as well as brothers Richard Wetzel and wife Sandy and Bruce Wetzel, both of Frederick as well as numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his step-father, Gene Whipp and a brother, Mark Wetzel.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick. A funeral service will be held on Friday, November 15 at 11:00 am in the chapel of the Funeral Home, Rev. Tim May officiating. Interment with US Army Honors will be at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Frederick.
Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Frederick County, PO Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019