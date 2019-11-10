|
|
Alma R. (Gilbert) Moore, 95, died Friday, November 8, at Homewood at Crumland Farms, where she lived for almost a decade, first in Assisted Living, and later in Health Care. Born May 29, 1924 in Harmony, she was the daughter of the late Dorsey and Eva Gilbert. She lived her entire adult life in Frederick. She was the wife of the late Arthur Moore, a long time barber on Market Street, who died in 1995.
Alma worked as an office manager and bookkeeper. The last 26 years of employment were at Renn Kirby Pontiac, where she served as Secretary/Treasurer. She loved her work and eagerly learned computers when they arrived. She was using email and had a Facebook account into her 80's.
She is survived by a daughter, Debra Moore, previously of Sacramento, now living in DC, and her partner, Gerard Vincent. She rarely understood Gerard's French accent, but his presence in her last years made her very happy.
Alma was preceded in death by three sisters: infant Doris Jane, Josephine (Null) Barger of Frederick, and Ano Miller of Hagerstown, and by sister-in-law Ruth Gilbert of Frederick. She was preceded also by three brothers: infant Charles, Elmer (Harp) and Dorsey (Junior) Gilbert.
She was also preceded by her dear friend Charles Fox.
In her younger years, Alma loved to dance at Woodsboro and Pen Mar, and enjoyed playing cards, especially with her sisters.
She was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the church, at 1415 W. 7th Street, Frederick, MD 21702.
The family will receive friends from 1:30-3:00 on Wednesday, November 13, at the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church Street. Funeral services will be held immediately following, at 3:00. Interment at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, followed by fellowship and refreshments. (location to be provided later)
Her daughter wishes to thank all the caring and devoted staff at Homewood, as well as the angels of Frederick Hospice.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019