It is with great sorrow that we share the passing of our friend, wife, solemate, mother, and grandmother, Althea Mae Williams, nee Hoff following a short battle with pancreatic cancer. Althea was born on September 20, 1944 to Dorthine Myra Hoff and Howard Atlee Hoff. She was the youngest of four children: Anna Jane Bailey, deceased; George Leroy Hoff, of Point of Rocks; Charles Samuel Hoff, of Florida.



Althea's love story began at the age of 14 when she met her future husband D. Jerry Williams. They were wed on June 7, 1964 and spent their entire married lives in the home that they purchased together. Althea was blessed with a daughter, Cherri Dawn Williams-Kennedy, who along with her husband, Richard Andrew Kennedy, provided Althea with her greatest treasures, her grandsons, Connor Williams Kennedy, Cullen Williams Kennedy, and Caden Williams Kennedy.



After graduating from Frederick High School, Althea worked on the shipping floor at Sagners Clothing Company but spent the majority of her adult life as a mother and homemaker. Althea provided in-home day care to many families through the years and loved each of those children as her own.



Her handmade crafts and baked goods were appreciated by countless recipients.



Althea will be missed by her Aunts, Uncle, cousins, many nieces and nephews, and close family friends, including Nancy & Thomas Deater, Peggy & Don Baker, and Marion Bilobocky.



Althea is being cremated and held for interment until her soulmate joins her in heaven. A celebration of her life will be hosted at a later date. Arrangements are with the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2019