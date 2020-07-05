1/1
Alysann Staup
1931 - 2020
Alysann Bradburn Staup died peacefully on Friday, July 3, 2020 at Somerford House in Frederick. She was the beloved wife and companion in ministry of the late Reverend Thomas Staup, Rector of Grace Church, Brunswick from 1970 to 1994.

Born in Meyersdale, Pennsylvania on November 20, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Bradburn and Dorothy Bradburn Thomas.

Alysann was a 1954 graduate of Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh. She was an educator and began her teaching career at Valley High School in Lonaconing, MD. where she met and married the Reverend Thomas Staup in August of 1959. After raising her family she continued her teaching career at The Katherine Gibbs School in Rockville, Md., the ABI Institute, and Frederick Community College, until her retirement.

Alysann was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was especially devoted to and dearly loved her grandchildren, Hannah, Peter and Jamie and great grandson, Sagan. She enjoyed gourmet cooking, reading and travel throughout the world. She was devoted to the Lord through daily prayer.

Alysann is survived by her daughter Rebecah Staup Daggett (and husband David of New Market); her son Joseph Bradburn Staup (and wife Cindy of Myersville); grandchildren Hannah Shepherd (and fiance Tracy Butler of Afton, VA.); grandson Peter Shepherd (and wife Alina Pankova of Frederick); and Jamie Nicole Staup of Myersville; step grandson, Kyle Daggett of Walkersville; great grandson Sagan Butler; and several special and beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.

Due to COVID - 19, services and inurnment in the Grace Episcopal Church Columbarium will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to The Church Endowment Fund, Grace Episcopal Church, 114 East A Street, Brunswick, MD 21716.


Published in The Frederick News-Post from Jul. 5 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home - Frederick
106 East Church Street
Frederick, MD 21701
301-662-2175
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
July 5, 2020
So sorry for you loss of your loved one ALysann She always was nice to me at Grace Church back in the days. Prayers of comfort to all of the family. R.I. P. Alysann you will be missed by so many.
Mary Bohrer
Acquaintance
July 5, 2020
Ms Alysann Bradburn Staup, was my Office Practice teacher in 1959 at Valley High School, Lonaconing, MD. I admired her. She was a classy lady. She taught me well and I worked in several offices in the Federal Government for 45 years.
Gladys Ordaz
Student
