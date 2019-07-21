Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stauffer Funeral Home
1621 Opossumtown Pike
Frederick, MD 21702
(301) 663-1690
Resources
More Obituaries for Amanda Lamkin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Amanda Lamkin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Amanda Lamkin Obituary
Amanda Sue Lamkin, 28, of Frederick, passed from this life on Saturday, July 20, at her home. Born on March 12, 1991, in Frederick, she was the daughter of Wanda Huse and William Lamkin.

She graduated from Rock Creek School in 2012. After graduation, she attended Unified Community Connections in Frederick.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by maternal grandparents Carl and Patricia Huse as well as aunt and uncle Karen and Edward Kanode. She will also be missed by her best friend, Morris Eyler. The family would like to extend gratitude to her special nurses with Compassionate Care for the care they provided to Amanda.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 23 from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm and 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick. A celebration of Amanda's life will be held on Wednesday, July 24 at 11:00 am in the chapel of the funeral home, Rev. Tim May will officiate. Interment will be at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.

Amanda's favorite thing was balloons. Any kind of balloons. Those attending the visitation and funeral are encouraged to bring a balloon of any sort to be displayed in the room and to be used for a balloon release.

Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from July 21 to July 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stauffer Funeral Home
Download Now