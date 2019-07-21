Amanda Sue Lamkin, 28, of Frederick, passed from this life on Saturday, July 20, at her home. Born on March 12, 1991, in Frederick, she was the daughter of Wanda Huse and William Lamkin.



She graduated from Rock Creek School in 2012. After graduation, she attended Unified Community Connections in Frederick.



In addition to her parents, she is survived by maternal grandparents Carl and Patricia Huse as well as aunt and uncle Karen and Edward Kanode. She will also be missed by her best friend, Morris Eyler. The family would like to extend gratitude to her special nurses with Compassionate Care for the care they provided to Amanda.



The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 23 from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm and 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick. A celebration of Amanda's life will be held on Wednesday, July 24 at 11:00 am in the chapel of the funeral home, Rev. Tim May will officiate. Interment will be at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.



Amanda's favorite thing was balloons. Any kind of balloons. Those attending the visitation and funeral are encouraged to bring a balloon of any sort to be displayed in the room and to be used for a balloon release.



Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com. Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from July 21 to July 22, 2019