Ms. Amber Nicole Hadel, 25, of Frederick, passed away unexpectedly on November 29, 2020. She was the companion of Russell Hendley of Jefferson.

Born March 14, 1995 in Frederick, Amber was the daughter of George Hadel III of Frederick and Janet Pritt of Pennsylvania, and stepdaughter of Mary Aulls Hadel of Frederick. Amber graduated from Governor Thomas Johnson High School in 2014 and worked in the Hospitality Industry.

She enjoyed spending all of her free time with her daughter, family and friends. Amber was loved by all that knew her. She loved to ride horses and was a collector of everything Eeyore.

Amber is also survived by her daughter, Molli Jane Hendley; sister, Amanda Lee Topper (Zachary); step-brother, Chancellor Pritt; grandparents, George, Jr. and Patricia Hadel of Mt. Airy; step-grandparents, John and Darlene Aulls of Frederick; many close friends, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives.

Services will be private; in lieu of flowers please send a donation to Phoenix Recovery Academy (phoenixrecoveryacademy.org).


Published in The Frederick News-Post from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
