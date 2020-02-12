|
Amy Elizabeth Severn, of Middletown, MD passed suddenly from this life on February 9, 2020 at her home. She was the beloved wife of Jeremy Severn and devoted mother to Chase, Jayden and Maddox.
Born on July 7, 1981, in Burlington, NJ, she was the daughter of Thom and Nancy Clemens of Frederick, MD.
During her early school years, Amy was a girl scout; swam competitively for Monocacy Aquatic Club and later on the Frederick and Urbana High School swim teams. She also played Flute with the Frederick Youth Orchestra for several years.
Amy graduated from Urbana High School in 1999. She received an associate degree from Frederick Community College (FCC) and a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from the University of Baltimore Shady Grove. She went on to receive her nursing degree from FCC. She worked as a Registered Nurse for the past 10 years. Amy was passionate in caring for her patients. She was a practicing Buddhist at the Kunzang Palyul Choling temple in Poolesville for over 17 years.
She will be dearly missed by family and many friends.
A celebration of Amy's life journey will take place at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 14 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick with visitation from 10:30 until service time.
Interment/Commitment will be at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her name to the .
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020