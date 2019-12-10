|
Amy Leigh Hill, 33, passed away on December 8, 2019 at Frederick Memorial Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on December 28, 1985 in Frederick, MD and was the daughter of Terry and Belinda Hill. She is survived by her sisters Sarah (Richard) Brady and Emily (Joe) Main. She leaves behind many friends, co-workers, and extended family who loved her.
Amy graduated from Frederick High School in 2003 and continued on to West Virginia University to earn Bachelor's degrees in both mechanical engineering and aerospace engineering. She completed her Master of Mechanical Engineering at Johns Hopkins University and had completed all of her doctoral course work at George Mason University before being diagnosed with cancer.
Amy had a passion for education and loved learning. After her diagnosis, she learned everything she could about melanoma and how to treat it. She wanted to help others navigate this terrible disease. Amy had a huge heart for everyone, especially animals. She found great comfort in her two beloved dogs, Mikko and Jorja. She loved dog training, photography, and family trips to the beach. Her work with Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Lab as a Senior Engineer brought her great joy, and she made many friends in her work travels. Her friends and family meant the world to her. Our hearts are so empty without her. The family would like to thank Dr. Bazzi and his exceptional, caring staff at Progressive Oncology.
True to character, Amy wanted us to continue the fight against melanoma after her passing. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to AiM at Melanoma Foundation (aimatmelanoma.org) or Melanoma Research Foundation (melanoma.org).
A memorial service will be held in her honor on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 2:30 pm at Christ Reformed UCC, 12 South Main St, Middletown, MD 21769. Burial services will be held privately at a later date.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019