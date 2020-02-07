|
|
Andie Marie Petrosky, age 24 of Frederick, MD lost her battle with addiction on Wednesday, February 5, 2020.
Born in Annapolis, MD on May 25, 1995, she was the loving daughter of Jamie and "Sonny" Andrew Petrosky. Cherished sister of Carlie and Haylie Petrosky. Adored granddaughter of Delores (Frank) Thompson of Frederick, Thomas (Linda) Michael of Walkersville, and Andy (Jackie) Petrosky of Frederick; great granddaughter of Anna Jane Michael of Walkersville; Also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Andie had a bright, beautiful smile and kind soul that would light up any room she walked in to. Her family and friends will remember her loving, loyal and larger than life personality. Andie was a funny and smart woman that will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Family and friends are welcome Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 11 am until the time of a memorial service at 12:30 pm at Fredericktowne Baptist Church, 8645 Biggs Ford Road, Walkersville, MD 21793.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to remember Andie's generosity by sharing a random act of kindness.
Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at pittsburghcremation.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020