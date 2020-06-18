Andrew Joseph Caddy Gergel, 30, of Frederick, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020. Born on July 7, 1989, in Chalchuapa, Santa Ana, El Salvador, he was the adopted son of Pamela Jane Caddy of Adamstown.
Andrew was a 2007 graduate of St. John's Literary Institute at Prospect Hall and attended Frederick Community College where he met the love of his life. He played saxophone and guitar as he was an avid lover of music. He worked in the communications industry for many years, most recently for Russell Cellular in Kensington.
He was very passionate about fatherhood, and loved his children very much. Andrew was a tremendous life partner and husband.
Andrew is survived by his wife, Allie Potter-Gergel; three children: Chelsea, Jonah and Ethan Potter-Gergel; mother-in-law Sandy Potter; father-in-law Doug Potter and wife Tricia; brothers-in-law Jeff Potter (Catherine), Brian Potter and Chris Potter (Jill). He is also survived by 9 nieces and nephews, and many other extended family members. He is predeceased by his grandmother, Geraldine Caddy; Grandfather in-law, James Etherton; the closest to his heart, his unborn infant.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, June 21 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, June 22 at 1:00 PM at Saint Katharine Drexel Catholic Church in Frederick. Fr. Keith Boisvert will officiate. The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 1:00 PM at the church.
Memorial donations may be made to Alessandra Potter-Gergel at 9420 Boulder Road, Frederick, Maryland, or through https://www.gofundme.com/f/RememberingAndrewCaddyGergel.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.