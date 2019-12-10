|
Mr. Andrew (Andy) R. Dewese, 56, of Frederick, passed away surrounded by his loved ones Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Georgetown Hospital.
Born August 30, 1963 in Washington D.C., he was the son of Robert and Mary Anne Dewese.
He is survived by his sons, Andrew Dewese and wife Megan, Dustin Dewese and daughter Jordan Edwards and husband Thomas; grandchildren, Mason Dewese, Maximus Dewese, Madden Dewese, Miles Dewese, Andi-Noelle Dewese and Owen Dewese; former spouse Lynn Dewese and siblings Robert Dewese and Sharon Townsend.
Andy was a retired sergeant of the Frederick Police Department after serving the community for 17 years. After his retirement, Andy kept him self busy in all types of part-time employments, including private security, flower delivery, security for the Community Action Agency, employee of Keeney & Basford Funeral Home and acted as code enforcer for the Town of Walkersville just to name a few.
Andy spoke fluent movie quotes, could ride a unicycle, was an appreciator of precisely mowed lawns, and lover of chicken parmesan. He was a collector of nostalgic cop memorabilia and you could always find him tinkering on a project. He would open his heart and home to anyone he met. He was known to never pass an opportunity to strike up a conversation with a stranger. Above everything, Andy was a devoted father and Baps (grandfather) to his children and grandchildren. His children were his everything and his grandchildren were his world.
The family will receive friends from 12pm to 1pm, on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at the Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church Street, Frederick, MD 21701. The funeral will immediately follow at 1:00PM. Inurnment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Andy's name to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019