Andrew Paul "Tony" DiMartino, 72, of Mount Airy, passed from this life on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Shady Grove Adventist Hospital in Rockville. He was the husband of Mary Jane Arata DiMartino, his wife of 44 years.
Born on May 10, 1947, in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Joseph and Suzanne Paul Reboul DiMartino.
He was a 1965 graduate of Baltimore Polytechnic High School. He started his career at Bethlehem Steel in Baltimore as draftsman from 1966-74. Tony then went to work for Bechtel Power Corporation at multiple locations, as a Civil Drafter and retired in 2013 as Electrical and Control Systems Chief Engineer.
He was a member the Woodsboro American Legion, Post 282.
Tony enjoyed to fish, working in his woodworking shop, gardening, but most of all caring and spending time with his family.
Surviving in addition to his wife are two sons: Dana Thamarus and wife Laura of New Market and David DiMartino and wife Christine Chang of Melbourne, FL; eight grandchildren: April Puskar, Melissa Puskar, Brandon Thamarus, Bryan Puskar, Joseph Thamarus, Kassie Thamarus, Jeremy DiMartino and Serena DiMartino; one great grandson, Braydon Thamarus; as well as a number of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two children: Michael Thamarus and Shelly Puskar; a sister, Rosemary Ayers and two brothers, Mark DiMartino and Patrick DiMartino.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 PM on Friday, September 20, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 8 East Ridgeville, Mt. Airy, MD 21771.
A celebration of Andrew's life journey will take place at 10:00 am on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at St. Peter the Apostle Roman Catholic Church, 9190 Church Street in Union Bridge, MD 21791. Father Chuck Wible will officiate. Interment will be private.
Arrangements are by Stauffer Funeral Home, Mt. Airy and Stauffer Crematory, Frederick.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Sept. 16 to Sept. 17, 2019