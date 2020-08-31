1/1
Andrew Robert Walter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Andrew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Andrew Robert Walter - age 48 - of Damascus, Maryland passed away on Tuesday August 25, 2020. Born in Olney, MD on December 19, 1971, Andy was the son of Robert Norman Walter and the late Norma Jill Walter of Damascus, MD. Andy proudly lived his entire life in Damascus. He graduated from Damascus High School in 1989.

While still in high school, he began working at Hyatt Building and Supply Co. and after graduation he worked as a full-time building supplies delivery truck driver. Andy successfully ran his own construction business for many years after which, he found his true calling as a facilities manager. At the time of his passing he was honored to be working as the Facilities Director at Forcey Bible Church and School in Silver Spring, MD.

Andy was active in sports throughout his youth, high school years and into his adult life. He enjoyed boating, golfing, and playing the guitar. For many years he bred and showed Jack Russell Terriers. On September 11, 1999, he married his wife, Angela. They attended Mt. Lebanon Fellowship Church and were baptized. Andy played his guitar at church and he and Angela often sang together in church services. In addition to his wife and father, he is survived by his daughter, Ashley N. Walter of Hagerstown, MD; his sister, Robyn L. Hulvey and her husband, Bruce of Gaithersburg, MD; as well as a number of aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by his mother, Norma Jill Walter, and sister, Teresa L. Walter.

Due to COVID-19, there will be no visitation and the interment will be private. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Andy's name to Mt. Lebanon Fellowship Church, 9300 Holsey Road, Damascus, MD 20872; or a charity of your choice.

The Walter family wants to thank everyone for your prayers and support during this difficult time. May God Bless You All!

Online condolences may be shared with the family @Molesworthwilliams.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved