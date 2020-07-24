1/1
Andrew Scalera
1966 - 2020
Mr. Andrew Francis Scalera, 53, of Wesley Chapel, FL and a longtime resident of Frederick, MD, died unexpectedly on July 14, 2020.

Born October 19, 1966 in Hudson, NY, Andrew was the son of Barbara A. Barbour of Wesley Chapel and the late Andrew Vincent Scalera, and stepson of James Barbour of Wesley Chapel. Andrew was the owner of Scalera Custom Painting of Frederick for many years.

In addition to his mother and his stepfather, Andrew is survived by his daughter, Kelsi Scalera of Hagerstown; his sisters, Terry Horman & husband Yancy, and Debra Downs, all of Frederick; his beloved cat, Matt; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and other relatives.

In addition to his father, Andrew was preceded in death by his brother, Jimmy Barbour, and his nephew, Joshua Wayne Crawford.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, July 27th at 11:00 AM in the Garden of Memory at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Floral tributes are welcome.


Published in The Frederick News-Post from Jul. 24 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Garden of Memory at Resthaven Memorial Gardens
