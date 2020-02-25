|
|
Andrew Philip Topper, 28, of Walkersville, MD, died unexpectedly on Monday, February 17, 2020. Born November 29, 1991 in Daly City, CA, he was the loving son of Rachel Topper-Greco of Frederick and the late Chad Anthony Topper, his adoring father, who died when Andrew was only 2 years old.
Andrew was a graduate of Walkersville High School, class of 2009. Growing up in Walkersville, he is remembered as a smart, kind, loving friend and teammate. He relished his role as the fun-loving, free-spirited life-of-the-party and big-brother figure among his siblings and younger cousins. Andrew was never more alive than during those precious moments when he had you laughing like a little kid. His sweet, infectious personality is captured in a video from the summer of 2019 - Andrew carrying his giddy 2-year-old nephew Wyatt on his shoulders. The moment perfectly showed Andrew's gift for always being able to uplift those around him and make them laugh, no matter what.
Andrew was a strong, resilient survivor who overcame his cancer diagnosis at age 19. He will be dearly missed and will remain in our hearts forever.
Surviving, in addition to his mother Rachel, are his beloved brother and sisters, Chad Topper II and Hannah and Gabrielle Greco; grandparents, Phil and Therese Topper of Emmitsburg, MD, and Steve and Mary Crittendon of Hornbrook, CA; uncles and aunts, Phil and Norrie, Rick and Anne, and Keith Topper, Jason and Trina Crum, and Isaac and Diane Jenkins and their children Myra and Liberty; nephew, Wyatt Greco Vosburgh, who was so very loved by Andrew; and cousins, Paige, Kayla, Jaclyn, Samantha, Joseph and Jack Topper, and Hayley, Taylor, Olivia and Connor Crum. He was proud to be the eldest of all his cousins, whom he dearly loved.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at St. Timothy Catholic Church, 8651 Biggs Ford Rd, Walkersville, MD with the Rev. Juan Vazquez-Rubio as celebrant. Inurnment will be in New St. Joseph Cemetery in Emmitsburg, MD. The family will receive friends as they gather from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.
Arrangements have been entrusted to MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME in Emmitsburg. Memorial contributions to help defray final expenses may be made to https://www.gofundme.com/f/andrew-philip-topper039s-memorial or to Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home, P.O. Box 308, Emmitsburg, MD 21727. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020