Mr. Andrew Wasko, 85, of Frederick, died Sunday, January 26, 2020 at his residence. He was the husband of the late Jean wasko, who preceded him in death in 2018.
Born September 16, 1934 in Butler, PA. He was a proud veteran of the US Marine Corps. Andrew was a facility manager for the Department of Energy for many years. In his spare time, he was an avid golfer and loved to watch the Pittsburgh Steelers.
He is survived by his children, Andrew Wasko, Michael Wasko and wife Jennifer and Gabrielle Patton and husband Michael, grandchildren, Savannah, Bridget, Madison, Adria and Michael, great-grandson, Preston and good friends, John and Stephanie Staley, Leo and Becky Duncan and Barry Rines.
The family will receive friends from 11am to 12pm, on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at the Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church Street, Frederick, MD 21701 the funeral service will immediately follow at 12pm. Interment will be at St. Peter the Apostle Cemetery, Libertytown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to ., 501 Saint Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020