Angel Rebecca Tregoning passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Meritus Medical Center located in Hagerstown, Maryland.



Angel was born in Frederick, MD on February 5, 1979 and lived in Frederick County for most of her life. Angel was the daughter of the late William Wilson Tregoning and Diane Mae King Tregoning. She was the sister of the late Orin Joe Neal.



During Angel's life, she worked at several companies, including NAPA Auto Parts, Jiffy Lube, Preferred Auto Body, WEIS, Wegmans and Target.



She loved NASCAR racing, swimming, taking care of animals and dog racing.



A life celebration service will be held at Central Cemetery of Frederick County on November 14, 2020 at 11:00 am, where Angel will be laid to rest beside her parents. Central Cemetery of Frederick County is located on Route 75,



between Old and New Green Valley Road in New London, Maryland.



