A Mom's hug lasts long after she lets go... Angeliki "Lee" Grace Koutsos passed away peacefully on May 21, 2019. She is preceded in death by her Mother, Dorinda Huntt, and treasured, Yia Yia, Angelina Koutsos. She is survived by and remembered in the hearts of her children Taylor and Joey, their father Joseph Allen and Joey's girlfriend Julia Bendorf. A sister and Nee Nee to Gussie, Andy Cuttitta and Haylie Houser; Dannie, Timmy, Kelsie and Emma Smith; Nicole and Nathan Fridinger; Dimitri, Leti, Taylor McMinn and Olivia Koutsos. A lifelong friend to Theresa and Godmother to Gabrielle Ceresini. A loving Luna to her Grand-puppies Potter and Parker; and a full-time Goddess to her big Greek family and friends.



Lee was an accomplished certified colorist and business owner. She had a spirit that couldn't be tamed, a sense of fashion that rivaled Carrie Bradshaw, and a zest for life that was contagious. She had a passion and love for cooking, entertaining, dining out, the arts, traveling, bicycling, animals - especially her English Bulldog Winston and Siamese cat Keiko, music, and her fellowship in A.A.



She would want you to remember her by turning up your music till it's too loud and as her favorite artist Lady Gaga sings, "Just dance - it's gonna be okay"! Know her smile is lighting up heaven, it was too big for just one room anyway.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from May 30 to May 31, 2019
