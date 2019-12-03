|
Mr. Angelo Pradere, 80, of Frederick, passed to his rest on November 30, 2019. He was the loving husband of the late Josefina Pradere, who passed November 8, 2015.
Mr. Pradere is survived by his daughter, Idelys Jepson; his son-in-law, Robert Jepson; granddaughter, Brittany Jepson; grandson Robert Jepson II; and other relatives and friends.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, December 6th at the Resthaven Funeral Home, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway in Frederick. Light refreshments will follow in the Resthaven Community Room. Entombment will be private. Floral tributes are welcome, or in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Angelo Pradere Fellowship Fund at the Frederick Seventh-day Adventist Church, 6437 Jefferson Pike, Frederick, MD 21703.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019