Anita Sue Kent
1956 - 2020
Anita Sue Kent, 64, of Union Bridge, passed away Saturday Aug 22, 2020, at home surrounded by family and friends. She was the loving wife of Stephen Kent Sr for 36 years. Anita was an amazing - wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend.

Born March 26, 1956, in Damascus, MD she was the daughter of the late Edwin and Eileen Linthicum. She graduated from Linganore High School in 1974; was a Special Ed Instructional Assistant for 40 years at Rock Creek School Frederick, MD. She dedicated her life to the students at RCS, by inspiring and loving all the children she assisted. She truly loved her RCS family. She was also involved in the LHS Alumni Association, Libertytown Unionville Lions Club and Johnsville 4H Club. She enjoyed many hobbies -drawing, wood burning, sewing, crafts, gardening, traveling, bowling, dancing and teaching children.

Surviving are her four children: Stephen Kent Jr and wife Rebecca, Shawn Kent and wife Katie, Scott Kent and fiance Ashley Cornell and Samantha Kent and boyfriend Ricky Conner. Six grandchildren: Bailey Stull, Samantha Cornell, Emily Cornell, Addison Kent, Stella Kent and Tucker Kent. Also, survived by her wonderful mother- in- law Betty Kent; Sister-in-law: Suzanne Schooler, Carol Flynn, Barbara Pollatos and Ellen Keyser; Brother-in-law John Kent; many nieces and nephews; cousin Robin Cline Mitchell; close childhood friends Teresa Crum and Bruce Lindsey. She is preceded in death by her two sisters: Edwina Harrison and husband Johnny and Eugenia Mullinix and husband Harold, Frankie Harrison, Dustin and Courtney Muse.

The family would like to thank Hospice of Frederick County for the wonderful care of their mother. A special thanks to family and friend caregivers: Bobbie, Christie, Carol, Ellen, Lucy, Pam, Stephanie, Shelly and Teresa for assisting with her care, allowing her to remain in the comfort of her own home.

The family will host a celebration of Anita's life on a later date.

In memory of a life so beautifully lived and a heart so deeply loved.

Going Home Cremation Services provided support.

In lieu of flowers contributions in Anita's name can made to the following organizations:

Libertytown Volunteer Fire Department, Libertytown Maryland

Johnsville 4-H Club or Libertytown Unionville Lions Club

Published in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
