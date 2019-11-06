|
|
Ann Elizabeth Fogle, age 80, of Woodsboro, died Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Glade Valley Center, Walkersville. Born May 29, 1939 in Frederick, she was the daughter of the late John F. Smith Sr. and Pauline Elizabeth Burkett Smith. She was the wife of John W. Fogle Sr., her husband of 65 years.
She was formerly employed at and retired from the Cozy Restaurant, Thurmont. She then worked at Sheetz in Walkersville. In earlier years she enjoyed traveling to Tennessee to visit family. She enjoyed listening to Elvis and Alan Jackson music and she and her husband enjoyed their daily coffee run to High's.
Surviving in addition to her husband are 3 sons, John W. Fogle Jr. and wife Teresa, James Fogle and wife Robin and Tony Fogle and wife Melanie; 5 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren; a brother, Frank P. Smith and wife Colleen and a sister, Joanne King. She was predeceased by a son, David Fogle; a brother, John Smith Jr. and a sister, Louise Willard.
The family will receive friends at Hartzler Funeral Home, 404 S. Main St., Woodsboro from 5-7 p.m. Friday, November 8.
A graveside service will be held at Rocky Hill Cemetery at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, November 9.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019