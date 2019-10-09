|
Ann Jeanette "AJ" Grossnickle , 81, of Frederick, passed from this life on Tuesday, October 8, at Frederick Memorial Hospital. She was the wife of 63 years to Rogerlee Grossnickle. They were married on August 24, 1956. Born on May 26, 1938, in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Edwin D. Albaugh and Caroline (Baumgardner) Albaugh.
Mrs. Grossnickle was a 1956 graduate of Frederick High School. She worked for a number of years as a pharmacy technician at Weis Pharmacy on Prospect Boulevard and was a clerk at Ben Franklin. AJ enjoyed bowling, bingo, ceramics, crafts, baking and reading. She was a "Gone With The Wind" enthusiast. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by daughters: Gaylee Shelton and Tracy Kay Green (Robert); Five Grandchildren: Joseph Shelton (KC), Jennifer Swain, Brooke Grossnickle (Alton Ambush, Jr.), Rachel Green and Jordan Green; Six Great-Grandchildren, Isaiah Shelton, Ru'Desha Swain, Harry Finley, IV, Jaleigha Finley, Dyvae Ambush and Kyrin Ambush and a Great-Great-Grandson, Brayden Shelton. She will also be remembered by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins as well as a special friend Austin Drury.
The family would like to offer a special thank you to the FMH ICU doctors, nurses and staff of Hospice of Frederick County for the care they provided to Mrs. Grossnickle in her final days.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, October 13 from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick. A funeral service will be held on Monday, October 14 at 11:00 am in the chapel of the funeral home, Rev. Tim May officiating. Friends are welcome to visit an hour prior to the funeral service. Interment will be in Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019