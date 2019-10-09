Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stauffer Funeral Home
1621 Opossumtown Pike
Frederick, MD 21702
(301) 663-1690
Calling hours
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Stauffer Funeral Home
1621 Opossumtown Pike
Frederick, MD 21702
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Stauffer Funeral Home
1621 Opossumtown Pike
Frederick, MD 21702
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Stauffer Funeral Home
1621 Opossumtown Pike
Frederick, MD 21702
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Grossnickle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann "AJ" Grossnickle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ann "AJ" Grossnickle Obituary
Ann Jeanette "AJ" Grossnickle , 81, of Frederick, passed from this life on Tuesday, October 8, at Frederick Memorial Hospital. She was the wife of 63 years to Rogerlee Grossnickle. They were married on August 24, 1956. Born on May 26, 1938, in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Edwin D. Albaugh and Caroline (Baumgardner) Albaugh.

Mrs. Grossnickle was a 1956 graduate of Frederick High School. She worked for a number of years as a pharmacy technician at Weis Pharmacy on Prospect Boulevard and was a clerk at Ben Franklin. AJ enjoyed bowling, bingo, ceramics, crafts, baking and reading. She was a "Gone With The Wind" enthusiast. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by daughters: Gaylee Shelton and Tracy Kay Green (Robert); Five Grandchildren: Joseph Shelton (KC), Jennifer Swain, Brooke Grossnickle (Alton Ambush, Jr.), Rachel Green and Jordan Green; Six Great-Grandchildren, Isaiah Shelton, Ru'Desha Swain, Harry Finley, IV, Jaleigha Finley, Dyvae Ambush and Kyrin Ambush and a Great-Great-Grandson, Brayden Shelton. She will also be remembered by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins as well as a special friend Austin Drury.

The family would like to offer a special thank you to the FMH ICU doctors, nurses and staff of Hospice of Frederick County for the care they provided to Mrs. Grossnickle in her final days.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, October 13 from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick. A funeral service will be held on Monday, October 14 at 11:00 am in the chapel of the funeral home, Rev. Tim May officiating. Friends are welcome to visit an hour prior to the funeral service. Interment will be in Resthaven Memorial Gardens.

Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stauffer Funeral Home
Download Now