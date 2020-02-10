|
Ann Therese (Callahan) Harris, age 88, formerly of Frederick, Maryland, passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, in Dardenne Prairie, Missouri. She is survived by her daughters, Julie (Gregory) Stohlmann, Laura (Brian) Jackson, Alison (Thomas) Hodges, and five grandchildren, Eric, Shannon, Brendon, Colin and Abigail.
Ann is preceded in death by her beloved husband Jon, who died in 1999. She is also preceded in death by her parents and brothers Eugene and Phillip.
Ann was born in Memphis, Tennessee on February 1, 1932 into a U.S. Army family and traveled from station to station with her family until her graduation from Kenwood Academy of the Sacred Heart (Doane Stuart School) Rensselaer, NY. Upon graduation she attended Maryville College (Maryville University) in St. Louis, Missouri, graduating in 1954. After graduation Ann worked for the Central Intelligence Agency until being commissioned as a First Lieutenant in the US. Army, Women's Army Corps in June of 1956. After traveling the United States as a Recruiter, she transferred stations to Landstuhl, West Germany serving as a WAC Commander. Captain Callahan left military service after seven years of distinguished service to her country.
Ann met the love of her life, Jon, while stationed in Landstuhl, where they married and began their life together. As they traveled the world from station to station, Ann supported her husband's military career, while raising their three daughters.
After retirement Ann and Jon enjoyed all that life had to offer until Jon's death in 1999. In 2000, Ann relocated to Frederick, Maryland spending her time as a Docent at the Frederick Historical Society and traveling the world with friends and family. In 2017 Ann once again relocated to a retirement community in Missouri near her daughter.
Ann was a child of the Sacred Heart, her favorite quote being from Saint Madeleine Sophie Barat - "Prayer should be our support: the relief of our hope."
A Mass of Reconciliation will be held at St. Timothy Catholic Church, 8651 Biggs Ford Rd., Walkersville, Maryland, on Friday, February 14,2020 at 10AM. She will be buried with her husband at Arlington National Cemetery in a private ceremony.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Frederick County Humane Society 550 Highland Street #220, Frederick, Maryland 21701
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020