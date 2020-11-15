Ms. Ann Stone Kefauver, 74, Frederick, and formerly of Middletown, died Friday November 13, 2020 at Frederick Health Hospital. She most recently resided in Homewood at Crumland Farms.
Born in Leonardtown on August 8, 1946 she was a daughter of the late Fred Stone and Evelyn Thomas Kefauver. She was a 1964 graduate of Middletown High School and a 1968 graduate of St. Andrews Presbyterian College in Laurinburg, SC, she taught in the Carroll County Public School System at South Carroll High School for twenty-six years until her retirement. She was a lifetime member of Christ Reformed United Church of Christ, Middletown.
She is survived by a sister Jane Staley and husband Keith and a brother F. Michael Kefauver and wife Martie all of Middletown, nieces and nephews Jill Dutrow Joseph Kefauver, Cara Bullock, Cassie Goldman and ten great-nieces and nephews.
Graveside funeral services will be held Thursday November 19 at 10:30 AM in Christ Reformed United Church of Christ Cemetery in Middletown. Rev. Suzanne Smith Morris will officiate.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Christ Reformed UCC, POB 333, Middletown, MD 21769 or to Homewood at Crumland Farms, 7407 Willow Rd. Frederick, MD 21702
Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, Middletown, is in charge of arrangements.
