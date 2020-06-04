Ann Louise (Theobald) Hoffman
Ann Louise (Theohbald) Hoffman, 94, of Frederick, Maryland, passed from this life on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Austin Hoffman, whom she married in 1945 and later moved to Frederick.

Born in London, England she was the daughter of the late Emma (Wild) Theobald and Albert Theobald.

She is survived by one daughter, Penelope Roberts.

Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.


Published in The Frederick News-Post from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
