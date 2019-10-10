|
Ann Mary Kelleher, 86, of Crestwood Village, Frederick, passed Thursday, October, 9, 2019 at Somerford Place. Born May 16, 1933 in the Bronx, NY to the late Patrick J. and Mary (nee Callaghan) Loftus. She was the beloved wife to the late Dennis Patrick Kelleher, who passed in October of 1978.
Ann Graduated from Cathedral High School in the Bronx, NY. She worked at Manufacturers Trust Company as a booker before moving on to her career as a school secretary in Somers, NY.
She was a devoted member of Saint John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Frederick, where she volunteered in many ministries. Ann was also a proud member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas.
Ann had a deep love for her family and enjoyed spending time with them. She also took joy in volunteering at hospitals, Middletown Elementary School, and Saint John the Evangelist Catholic Church. Some of her other hobbies included: reading, knitting, bowling, shopping, and traveling.
She is survived by her children: Karen Miller (John) of Middletown, Stephen Kelleher (Connie) of NY, Richard Kelleher (Danielle) of CT, and daughter-in-law Terri Kelleher of NY, grandchildren: Stephen Kelleher (Leah) of NY, Cari Wolf (Dustin) of Middletown, Greg Miller (Antea) of Frederick, Kenny Kelleher (Kim) of CT, Sean Kelleher, Troy Kelleher, Katelyn Kelleher, Danielle Colello (Chris), and Corrine Pulvermiller (Jimmy) all from NY. Great-grandchildren: Mia, Annie, Kaden, Kera, and Katrina, siblings: Patrick Loftus, Mary Slane, and Terry Miller, Sisters-in-law Katherine Loftus, Kathleen Loftus, Pat McManus, Eileen Migdal, and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her son Daniel Kelleher, her brother John Loftus, and parents-in-law Thomas and Catherine Kelleher.
Special Thanks to caregivers at Shepherd's Staff, Somerford Place and to Hospice of Frederick for their kindness and compassion.
Family and friends can gather at Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church Street, Frederick, Md 21701, on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from 4 - 7pm. A funeral service will be held at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 118 E 2nd St, Frederick, MD 21701, on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 11am. Interment will take place at later date in Somers, NY.
Memorial contributions can be made in Ann's name to St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church or the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019