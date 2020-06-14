Ann Marie McCarthy
Mrs. Ann Marie McCarthy, 83, of Adamstown, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020 at Buckingham's Choice Continuing Care Retirement Community. She was the loving wife of John F. McCarthy, Sr. for 61 years.

Born November 1, 1936 in Little Falls, NY, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Edna Hart Shepardson. She graduated from St. Mary's Academy 1954 and Utica School of Commerce in 1955. She worked outside the home for the Newcomen Society in West Chester, PA and later as an Administrative Assistant in the Religious Education Office, St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Derwood, MD. She was a resident of Buckingham's Choice Continuing Care Retirement Community since 2017. She was loved by all. Her family was everything for her, and she was a model for all of them.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children; Joan Mazzio (Victor) of West Chester, PA, John "Jack" McCarthy Jr. (Sue) of Gaithersburg, MD, James McCarthy (Maria) of West Chester, PA, Julie Milbach (Alan) of North East, MD, grandchildren; Courtney Nassar (Alex), Jonathan Mazzio (Emma), Sean Mazzio, Brigid, Teagan and Liam McCarthy, Meghan Gartner Stone (Wesley), Seth Milbach (Kara) and Alyssa Milbach, great-grandchildren; Connor Matthew Stone, Clara Joan Nassar and several nieces and nephews.

Ann Marie was preceded in death by her sisters; Anita and Joan Shepardson, and her brother; Jerry Shepardson.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00PM, on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at St. Joseph's on Carrollton Manor, 5843 Manor Woods Road, Frederick, MD 21703. The family will receive friends an hour prior to Mass. Father John Streifel will officiate. Interment will be at St. Mary's Cemetery in Little Falls, NY at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 108 Byte Drive #103, Frederick, MD 21702 or the Eternal Word Television Network, 5817 Old Leeds Road, Irondale, AL 35210.

Online condolences may be shared at www.keeneybasford.com.


Published in The Frederick News-Post from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
