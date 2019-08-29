|
|
Ann Marie Moxley, 76, passed away Monday, August 26, 2019 at Kline Hospice House. She was the wife of the late Richard Linne who predeceased her in 2001.
Born July 11, 1943 in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Charles B. and Anna (Trunk) McClure.
Ann began her career as a Registered Nurse after graduating from St. Joseph's Nursing School in Baltimore in 1964. She worked for St. Joseph's Hospital up to moving to Frederick in 1976. Ann also worked for the American Red Cross in both Baltimore and Frederick.
Ann was a realtor and associate broker with Mackintosh Realtors for over 30 years and has been very active in the Frederick County Association of Realtors. She was named Distinguished Sales Associate for 1997 among her many awards over the years.
She is survived by her son, William R. Moxley, Jr. and wife, Mauria of Pompano Beach, FL; daughter, Elizabeth A. and husband, Miles Moxley from Goose Creek, SC; and grandsons; Seth Moxley, Mack Sterrett, and Scott Sterrett.
At her request, all services will be private. Arrangements are with Stauffer Funeral Home, Frederick, and Stauffer Crematory, Inc. Her cremains are to be interred, along with those of her late husband, Rich, at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Frederick.
Please share any expressions of sympathy with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com or legacy.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 29 to Aug. 31, 2019