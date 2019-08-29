Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stauffer Funeral Home
1621 Opossumtown Pike
Frederick, MD 21702
(301) 663-1690
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Moxley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann Marie Moxley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ann Marie Moxley Obituary
Ann Marie Moxley, 76, passed away Monday, August 26, 2019 at Kline Hospice House. She was the wife of the late Richard Linne who predeceased her in 2001.

Born July 11, 1943 in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Charles B. and Anna (Trunk) McClure.

Ann began her career as a Registered Nurse after graduating from St. Joseph's Nursing School in Baltimore in 1964. She worked for St. Joseph's Hospital up to moving to Frederick in 1976. Ann also worked for the American Red Cross in both Baltimore and Frederick.

Ann was a realtor and associate broker with Mackintosh Realtors for over 30 years and has been very active in the Frederick County Association of Realtors. She was named Distinguished Sales Associate for 1997 among her many awards over the years.

She is survived by her son, William R. Moxley, Jr. and wife, Mauria of Pompano Beach, FL; daughter, Elizabeth A. and husband, Miles Moxley from Goose Creek, SC; and grandsons; Seth Moxley, Mack Sterrett, and Scott Sterrett.

At her request, all services will be private. Arrangements are with Stauffer Funeral Home, Frederick, and Stauffer Crematory, Inc. Her cremains are to be interred, along with those of her late husband, Rich, at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Frederick.

Please share any expressions of sympathy with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com or legacy.com.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 29 to Aug. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stauffer Funeral Home
Download Now