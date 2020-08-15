1/1
Ann Marie Ohler
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Ann Marie Ohler, 92, of Emmitsburg, MD went home to be with the Lord and her loved ones on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at the St. Joseph's Place Nursing Home. Ann was born on June 15, 1928 to Gertrude Kennedy Topper and Quinn Felix Topper. She worked at her parents' orchard outside of Emmitsburg for many years until it was sold. With her parents' declining health, Ann relocated to North Seton Avenue where she cared for them until they passed. She was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Emmitsburg, MD. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 22 years, John David Ohler.

Surviving Ann is one sister, Jean Topper Walter of Gettysburg, PA.

Ann had an infectious laughter that echoed the halls of Saint Joseph's Place and warmed the hearts of all who knew her. Ann's favorite things to do were shopping, dining out, and listening to her favorite music. She will be fondly remembered by her many, many friends, caregivers, and the staff at St. Joseph's Place in Emmitsburg.

There will be a Catholic Mass held for Ann on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 10:00 am at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 47 Depaul Street, Emmitsburg, MD 21727. Those wishing to attend may do so. Covid-19 restrictions will apply.

There will be a graveside service held on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Emmitsburg Memorial Cemetery. Those wishing to attend may do so.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 47 Depaul Street, Emmitsburg, MD 21727.

Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Frederick News-Post from Aug. 15 to Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
AUG
21
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Emmitsburg Memorial Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stauffer Funeral Home
1621 Opossumtown Pike
Frederick, MD 21702
(301) 663-1690
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stauffer Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved