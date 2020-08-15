Mrs. Ann Marie Ohler, 92, of Emmitsburg, MD went home to be with the Lord and her loved ones on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at the St. Joseph's Place Nursing Home. Ann was born on June 15, 1928 to Gertrude Kennedy Topper and Quinn Felix Topper. She worked at her parents' orchard outside of Emmitsburg for many years until it was sold. With her parents' declining health, Ann relocated to North Seton Avenue where she cared for them until they passed. She was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Emmitsburg, MD. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 22 years, John David Ohler.
Surviving Ann is one sister, Jean Topper Walter of Gettysburg, PA.
Ann had an infectious laughter that echoed the halls of Saint Joseph's Place and warmed the hearts of all who knew her. Ann's favorite things to do were shopping, dining out, and listening to her favorite music. She will be fondly remembered by her many, many friends, caregivers, and the staff at St. Joseph's Place in Emmitsburg.
There will be a Catholic Mass held for Ann on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 10:00 am at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 47 Depaul Street, Emmitsburg, MD 21727. Those wishing to attend may do so. Covid-19 restrictions will apply.
There will be a graveside service held on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Emmitsburg Memorial Cemetery. Those wishing to attend may do so.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 47 Depaul Street, Emmitsburg, MD 21727.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com
