Ann M. Zlonkevicz, age 91, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 26, 2019.
Born in Mocanaqua, PA, on November 16, 1928, Ann was the daughter of the late Stanley and Catherine (Valovage) Wolinski. She lived in Glen Lyon, PA, and graduated from Newport High School. In 1949, Ann married Peter Zlonkevicz and was a devoted and loving mother to their three children. In 1953, they moved to Hyde Park in Wilmington, DE, where they made many lifelong friends. She was a longtime parishioner of St. John the Beloved Catholic Church before moving to Frederick, Maryland.
Ann was a wonderful cook, whose specialty was traditional Polish dishes. She loved to entertain and hosted many large family gatherings. In her leisure time, Ann loved gardening and enjoying nature with many days spent walking in local parks, especially Brandywine Springs Park and Delcastle Park. She also enjoyed traveling, especially taking day trips to New York City to watch Broadway shows and musicals with her family.
Ann will be remembered for her love of her family, as well as her kind and generous heart and easy going spirit.
Ann was predeceased by her husband of almost 50 years, Peter Zlonkevicz; her granddaughter, Laura Collins; her parents and her siblings. She is survived by her three children, Donna Collins (Todd) of Jefferson, MD, Pete Zlonkevich of Albuquerque, NM, and David Zee (JoAnne Waters) of Ambler, PA; her three grandchildren, Jessica McCabe (Ryan), Jennifer Garrett, and Ruth Garrett; and her two great-grandchildren, Laura and Jim McCabe.
Family and friends may visit from 10:00 to 11:15 AM on Friday, January 3 at St. John the Beloved Church, 907 Milltown Rd., Wilmington, DE 19808. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:30. Interment will follow at All Saints Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Edenton Retirement Community in Frederick, MD for their exceptional and compassionate care during Ann's two year residence there.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John the Beloved Parish.
Arrangements under the direction of Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Rd., Wilmington, DE 19808. To offer condolences, visit www.dohertyfh.com 302-999-8277.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019