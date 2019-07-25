|
Anna Lee Brown, 96, of Myersville, Maryland, died peacefully on July 19, 2019, at Kline Hospice House in Frederick County. Her husband of 66 years Joseph Freolia Brown predeceased her in 2010. Born Anna Lee Stark on September 10, 1922, in Frostburg, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late David Stark and Virginia Matilda Porter Stark.
For many years she managed the family's land surveying business J.F. Brown & Associates. She served on the Board of Frederick Memorial Hospital from 1977 until 1985, on the hospital's Development Council for 24 years - from its creation until 2009 - and as a continuing member of the Hospital Auxiliary. She was a proud member of the Frederick Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She was also a member of Calvary United Methodist Church in Frederick.
Ann and Joe shared a love of travel and of golf, making wonderful friends as they pursued both interests here and abroad. They were charter members of Holly Hills Country Club. In a family of avid golfers, Ann was the only one ever to hit a hole-in-one, and that was after having a hip replaced.
She and Joe had their first date at a Valentine's Day dance at Beall High School in Frostburg. After graduation, she attended Catherman's Business School and then worked for the Celanese Corporation, both in Cumberland. Joe joined the United States Navy to serve in World War II, and they were married in 1944 in Pensacola, Florida, after he received his Ensign commission.
Known as Anna Lee to her oldest friends, then as Ann, she was perhaps most happily known as Annie or Miss Annie B. to her family, who adored her and will miss her always. She is survived by her daughter Diane Brown Cunningham and her husband Paul of Washington, DC; her son Joseph F. Brown III of Burkittsville, MD; her grandchildren Philip Brown and his wife Julia, Megan Brown, Andrew Brown and his wife Kelly, John Cunningham, and James Cunningham and his wife Sarah; and her great-grandchildren Henry, Caitlin, Mackenzie, and Brooks.
In Mrs. Brown's memory, please consider a contribution to Calvary United Methodist Church, 131 West Second Street, Frederick, MD 21701; Kline Hospice House, c/o Hospice of Frederick County, PO Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702; or the Porter Cemetery at Rose Meadow Irrevocable Trust, c/o First United Bank & Trust, 115 W. Harrison Street, Cumberland, MD 21502.
A memorial service celebrating her life will occur on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at 11 am at Calvary United Methodist Church, 131 West Second Street, Frederick, MD.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from July 25 to July 27, 2019