Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home
106 East Church Street
Frederick, MD 21701
301-662-2175
For more information about
Anna Carmack
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Carmack
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna Carmack

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anna Carmack Obituary
Mrs. Anna Mae Hooper Carmack, 84, of Jefferson, passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020,

at the Seasons Hospice Unit of Sinai Hospital in Baltimore. She was the wife of the late Charles Carmack. Born in Frederick on December 22, 1935, she was a daughter of the late Elias Milo and Ruth Main Hooper.

Anna Mae had worked for many years for Carmack Insurance Group as a Customer Service manager. She was a devoted and active member of the Evangelical Lutheran Church and had served the church in many capacities. She attended the Saturday evening church service faithfully.

Surviving is a brother, Robert L. Hooper and wife Paulette, of Frederick, many nieces, nephews and a special nephew Terry L. Cramer. She will also be remembered by special friends, Charles and Sarah Gastley, and many other friends and neighbors. She was preceded in death by her son, David Carmack and siblings, Grayson Hooper, Elias M. Hooper, Jr., Howard Hooper, Mary Margaret Wachter, Betty Jane Cramer and John Hooper.

Private services with interment will be in the Mount Olivet Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in her name to Evangelical Lutheran Church, 35 East Church Street, Frederick, MD 21701
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Keeney & Basford P.A. Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -