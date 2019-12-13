|
|
Anna Elizabeth Lowe, of Brunswick Maryland, passed away at the age of 73, on December 10, 2019. She was born November 27, 1946 in West Virginia, the daughter of the late Marvin and Josephine Daugherty.
Anna retired from the Department of Energy as a program manager, where she worked for over 30 years. She was a reputable volunteer in the kitchen of the Brunswick Volunteer Fire Department, where all the patrons and volunteers gathered to enjoy her food. Anna also had a well known interest, as a collector of cows.
Surviving Anna is her son, Claude Kentner and wife Melanie, three granddaughters, Ashley, Heather and friend Chris Traywick and Cassie, as well as a great grandson, Jericho. She is also survived by her siblings, Edna Barnes, Emma Jean Bear and husband Ollie, Leroy Daugherty and wife Sharon and Sandra McAfee. Many nieces and nephews also survive her.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Ronald (Doc)Lowe, her mother and father, Marvin and Josephine Daugherty and a brother, Marvin (Shorty) Daugherty Jr.
Family will be received Saturday December 14, 2019 from 11am-12pm, and friends and family from 12pm-1pm at the John T. Williams Funeral Home, 100 Petersville Road, Brunswick MD 21716. A funeral service will be held at 1pm, Pastor Ollie Bear will officiate. Burial will immediately follow at the Resthaven Memorial Gardens, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway, Frederick MD 21701.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Brunswick Volunteer Fire Department, 1500 Volunteer Drive, Brunswick, MD 21716.
Published Online in The Frederick News-Post from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019